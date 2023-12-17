Tampa authorities searching for missing shrimp boat captain

Tampa authorities are currently searching for a missing shrimp boat captain whose boat was found submerged under water on Sunday. The boat’s captain, Curtis Lee Cowling, was last seen at 11 p.m. on Saturday and is now listed as "missing and endangered," after the Tampa Police Department (TPD) received multiple reports about the shrimp boat being underwater.

Tampa officers arrived on scene at the 2600 block of Causeway Blvd. and located the 63-foot vessel named "Miss Jordi" submerged. The vessel also leaked thousands of gallons of diesel fuel into the water.

Currently, officials don’t know the captain's whereabouts.

Because of the amount diesel fuel contaminating the water, the incident is currently being treated as a HAZMAT scene, preventing dive teams from entering the water, TPD officials said.

The United Stated Coast Guard is leading the HAZMAT efforts.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is working the case with Tampa police.

Although it is believed that Cowling lives on the boat full time, it wasn’t know if he was on the boat when it sunk, police officials said.

Anyone with information regarding Curtis Lee Cowling can contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.