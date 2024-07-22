Tampa athletes compete in National Veterans Wheelchair Games

TAMPA, Fla. — This week, more than 700 veterans from around the country, some from Tampa Bay, will participate in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games in New Orleans.

The James A. Haley Veterans Hospital is sending 19 competitors to the games, competing in a wide array of events, from cycling to bocce.

US Army veteran Mark Lalli said after being severely injured during active duty, he found himself lost and without a purpose until he was introduced to cycling.

“I changed whiskey for bikes and I haven’t stopped since. Just keep moving forward with it, and now I’ve done several half marathons, several full marathons, just completed the Boston Marathon back in April,” said Lalli.

Fellow veteran Malika Montgomery, who lives with cerebral palsy, said it was a struggle for her just to leave the house.

“It was something about this bike that got me out of bed and riding around the neighborhood, taking some trails. That played a big role in who I am today,” said Montgomery.

The bike they're referring to was donated to the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital by Operation Helping Hand, a nonprofit organization.

“They call them Catrikes. They call them all sorts of things, but basically, they can operate them by hand,” said Bill Szydlowski with Operation Helping Hand. “Just another way that they can participate and get a better feel about themselves and the whole new life that they have.”

Since 2004, Operation Helping Hand has raised more than $3 million dollars for veterans programs and equipment.

“It's great to have the hand up, not the handout. Somebody to reach out and say, ‘Hey, we’ll help you get to where you can be functional on your own again, where you can be independent again. We’ll give you the tools you need to keep moving forward with it,’” said Lalli.

Lalli and Montgomery have taken this gift and rolled with it. They will be both be competing in cycling this week as well as a handful of other events.

“It's an honor to be able to represent Tampa Bay with the Wheelchair Games. I feel like this can be the next step to competing and representing my country again, helping to serve the flag again,” said Lalli.

Lalli and Montgomery said they hope to be a voice in the community for all veterans.

"I feel like I can be a good example for people. They look at me and say, ‘Man, this guy did it. What’s my excuse, why can’t I?’” said Lalli.

“If you don’t know and you feel like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I can do it,’ just get out there and do it; you would be surprised at the things that you can do when you put your mind to it,” said Montgomery.