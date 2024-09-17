Tampa area gas prices are dropping and the average could soon be below $3

TAMPA, Fla — Gas prices in Florida are dropping to a level we haven’t seen since January, AAA says the average gas price fell by 5 cents a gallon last week to $3.11.

“The prices changing can be stressful at time especially when they go up,” said Amy Hart, owner of Continental Plumbing Services in New Port Richey.

She says it costs about $70 to fill up one of their trucks. While they try to absorb the higher fuel costs, they have had to raise prices in the past.

“We of course budget for it every year. It’s one of those things that can be hard to predict.”

“Oil prices have really plummeted here in the last several weeks falling to their lowest levels in about three years. So, that lowers the cost of producing gasoline and that’s helping to lower the cost of gas prices here in the Tampa Bay Area,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.

For those trying to find the best price, AAA says it may depend on what day of the week you fill up.

“There’s no official rule on this but what we’ve seen throughout the past year is that gas prices tend to increase on Monday afternoons. Then they gradually move lower, then fall off by the weekend. So, if you are looking for a good time to fill up then the weekend would be good. And then also Monday morning when you are your way to work because by the afternoon gas prices are probably going to be at their highest point for there week,” said Jenkins.

While some spots around the Bay area already have gas below $3, AAA says the average price could get there as soon as this weekend.

“Our gas bill is certainly much higher than the average person’s is so under $3 would be amazing,” said Hart.