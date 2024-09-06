Taking a look at the Community Investment Tax on the ballot in Hillsborough County this November

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Local leaders across Hillsborough County hope people support the CIT renewal this November.

CIT, or the Community Investment Tax, is a half-percent sales tax initially approved by voters in 1996 for 30 years, created to fund capital improvement projects and equipment in Hillsborough County, as well as Plant City, Tampa, and Temple Terrace.

“What we’re looking at right now is a renewal of something that everyone has been used to contributing to for over 30 years,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor during a news conference with local leaders on August 23.

The CIT expires in November 2026.

Leaders point out this is for 15 years and that Hillsborough County Schools' share is five percent of the proceeds.

A glimpse into Hillsborough County’s proposed projects include: $1.34 billion going to transportation and public works, like intersection safety, congestion relief, and sidewalk repairs, and $180 million invested in public utilities, like stormwater infrastructure.

Community leaders shared last month how the renewed tax would be more focused on improving transportation, public safety, and infrastructure to keep up with growth.

“If we have to buy a million-dollar fire truck and no longer have CIT funds to do that, we’re going to have to raise something else,” said Temple Terrace Mayor Andy Ross. “We’re going to have to raise property taxes. We’re going to have to raise fees. We’re going to have to figure out other ways to generate that revenue.”

Officials also estimate about 20 percent of the funding comes from visitors and people outside Hillsborough County.

“Think of the Taylor Swift concerts and the Ed Sheeran concerts and those kinds of things, and all of those thousands of people, millions probably, that funnel through our county in a year,” said Ross.

ABC Action News asked voters their thoughts as the election inches closer.

“As long as there’s transparency and the money’s going to the community and making everybody’s life better, then yeah of course, I would support it,” said Marco Delgado.

“We need it to sustain. The population is growing, and with that, we need to upgrade our infrastructure,” said Carolina Escobedo. “Especially if it’s already in place, yes, let’s improve our city.”

Here’s a list of the proposed projects from 2026 through 2041:

