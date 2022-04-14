1 dead after shooting at Plant City bar; shooter at large

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it's searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting overnight in Plant City.

The shooting at the Twilight Zone Bar killed one person and injured another, authorities said. The sheriff's office said detectives believe the people involved knew each and this is an isolated incident.

Detectives said around 10 p.m. a physical altercation took place at the bar which escalated into a shooting in the parking lot. A deputy who was nearby on an unrelated call heard the shots and responded.

The deputy saw a vehicle driving away from the area that crashed soon after it. Authorities said the person inside was one of the victims and they were taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Deputies at the scene found the second victim who was taken to South Florida Baptist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspected shooting left the bar in a vehicle heading west on SR 60. He's described as a white Hispanic male, about 6 feet tall, medium build, with a goatee and a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

If anyone knows who the shooter may be or any details involving this case, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

No other information has been released at this time.

