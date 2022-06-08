'Please surrender': Family members, Hillsborough deputies negotiate with barricaded man in Wimauma

WIMAUMA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is negotiating with an armed man who's barricaded in a Wimauma shed near the intersection of State Road 674 and Sheffield Street.

According to deputies, another person is inside the shed with the man, but they can't yet say if the incident is a "hostage" situation. Authorities said it's unclear what the relationship is between the two people at this time.

The Sheriff's Office says its SWAT team, Crisis Negotiation and Bomb Disposal teams are all on scene.

On scene, armed barricaded person, our negotiators are in contact with the subject. State Road 674 between Seventh Street & Maggie Street in Wimauma is closed. pic.twitter.com/ttmPYAUIb5 — Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) June 8, 2022

Around 4 a.m., an ABC Action News photojournalist captured audio of deputies negotiating with the barricaded man over a loudspeaker. The deputies told the man that his sister and niece were both part of the negotiations.

"Please surrender," a family member, believed to be the man's sister, told him over the loudspeaker.

“If you don’t want to do this for yourself, do it for her," a deputy added. "Do it for your kids. Your whole family showed up out here because they love you, and they’re worried about you. Do this for them.”

The deputy also asked the man to release the other person inside the shed.

State Road 674 between Seventh Street and Maggie Street is closed to the public at this time while authorities investigate.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.