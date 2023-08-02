Suzy Lopez reflects on one year as Hillsborough State Attorney

TAMPA, Fla. — One year ago this week, Governor Ron DeSantis issued a big shake-up at the State Attorney's Office of the 13th Judicial Circuit.

The Governor removed State Attorney Andrew Warren in a public firing—Warren's offense: signing a pledge not to prosecute abortion cases under the state's new laws.

The Governor put Suzy Lopez in the position. One year later, surrounded by supporters, Lopez reflected on her accomplishments in that year.

"I have the honor to be Hillsborough County's first female State Attorney. It was one year ago today when my life changed. I received a call to serve. It came in the form of an actual phone call asking if I would assume the role of State Attorney in Hillsborough County. I was asked to bring this office back to basics by making sure we prosecute based on the rule of law, not on political convenience," Lopez said.

Lopez said her two priorities: restoring a relationship with law enforcement and connecting more with the people victimized by criminals.

"Before I arrived, and I'm going to be frank, the relationships with law enforcement or our law enforcement partners was strained. And in some cases, it was nonexistent," Lopez said.

Lopez has initiated a once-a-week meeting with TPD and HCSO to discuss crime trends, repeat offenders, and how to better work with the law enforcement community.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says the daily average jail population increased by 500 in the last year, from about 2,700 to 3,200.

ABC Action News requested information on diversion programs given out. From 2022 to 2023, felony diversions increased from 1,155 to 1,227. Misdemeanors rose from 937 to 1,051.

"Madam State Attorney Suzy Lopez, you have restored Hillsborough County Law Enforcement faith in the criminal justice system," said Sheriff Chronister.

Johnny Johnson with Rise Up for Peace also joined the people supporting Lopez after a year. Lopez says she's met with 37 crime victims in the last year.

"Over the last year, we've seen a change in the victim advocate program to where it stands outside of the courtroom to enter the neighborhoods and the community which it serves," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, former Tampa Police Department Chief Brian Dugan took the opportunity to throw pointed digs at the former State Attorney.

"It makes me want to come back to work. It makes me wish I had never resigned. The clown show politicians in this town weighed on me, and that had a part with me leaving," he said.

In response to Lopez's press conference, Warren released this statement:

"She's an unelected political puppet who occupies that office illegally, and her pretending to uphold the law is a threat to public safety, freedom, and democracy."

Robin Lockett with Florida Rising sides with Warren.

"When Andrew was in office, he created a balance. And whenever you are creating a balance from a good old system, it makes everything else uncomfortable."

In the past year, Lockett hasn't seen Lopez as a worthy State Attorney.

"When Andrew was in office, we had a Racial Justice Task Force. I'd say it's been dismantled because we have not had a meeting, have not spoken with anybody, and nothing has moved forward."

Meantime, the Hillsborough Chapter of the NAACP fears this new direction is leading to the return of a policy they fought against; biking while black.

"With the State Attorney's office, they hold a powerful link to help out with this community, and the people who need that other than prosecuting, prosecuting for low-level crimes that tie up the court system," said Chapter President Yvette Lewis.

Lopez says for anyone questioning if she's the best person for the job, spend a day with her.

"I'm in the courthouse every day. I'm boots on the ground. I'm with Mr. Johnson and other members of the community on the weekends. I am the state attorney," she said.

In June, Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren lost his latest fight against his suspension by Governor Ron DeSantis at the Florida Supreme Court due to waiting too long to file his case.