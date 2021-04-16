Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Suspect in September murder arrested in Hillsborough County

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
generic-police-lights-crime-scene.png
Posted at 10:11 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 10:13:50-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a 20-year-old man is in custody for a murder that happened in September.

According to a press release, Dontavious Williams shot and killed 23-year-old Johnny Hubbert at Coopers Pond Apartments in Tampa.

deadly shooting.PNG
Johnny Hubbert

Williams is charged with first-degree felony murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm discharge.

"It was imperative for us to track down and arrest this violent criminal who, at the age of 19, committed murder," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This arrest reflects the excellent investigative skills of our detectives who did not leave a stone unturned until this suspect was taken into custody. His cruelty has resulted in the most serious of charges and we hope a lifetime regret for the pain he has inflicted on the victim's family as well as his own."

Hubbert's family previously said he'll be remembered for his big smile and an even bigger heart.

“He liked to have a good time, and he loved his family,” said Hubbert’s aunt Asenath Foster.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin