Suspect in September murder arrested in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a 20-year-old man is in custody for a murder that happened in September.

According to a press release, Dontavious Williams shot and killed 23-year-old Johnny Hubbert at Coopers Pond Apartments in Tampa.

Brenda McCarter-McWilliams Johnny Hubbert

Williams is charged with first-degree felony murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm discharge.

"It was imperative for us to track down and arrest this violent criminal who, at the age of 19, committed murder," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This arrest reflects the excellent investigative skills of our detectives who did not leave a stone unturned until this suspect was taken into custody. His cruelty has resulted in the most serious of charges and we hope a lifetime regret for the pain he has inflicted on the victim's family as well as his own."

Hubbert's family previously said he'll be remembered for his big smile and an even bigger heart.

“He liked to have a good time, and he loved his family,” said Hubbert’s aunt Asenath Foster.