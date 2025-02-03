Suspect hospitalized after crashing while fleeing from burglary: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A suspect was hospitalized as a trauma alert after crashing a vehicle while fleeing from a burglary on Monday.

The Tampa Police Department said around 6:54 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home on North 40th Street to investigate the burglary, but when they arrived the suspect vehicle sped away without headlights.

Officers said they lost sight of the vehicle but continued to circle the area until the suspect crashed into another vehicle at North 34th Street and East 18th Avenue.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert. The other driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

TPD said the intersection where the crash occurred will be closed during the investigation. There are no other details available at this time.