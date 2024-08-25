Suspect charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man in Plant City was arrested by deputies on Friday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office charged Roelmer Fabrisio Mo-Quix, 18, with second-degree murder with a weapon.

According to a Sheriff’s Office report, deputies responded to the stabbing in the 5800 block of Bob Smith Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located a victim with severe upper-body trauma.

Detectives learned that a verbal argument ensued and then escalated to the stabbing, the report stated.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Any argument, no matter how intense, should never result in the loss of life. Violence is not and will never be accepted in our county," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of every resident, and we will hold those who resort to violence accountable."

The victim's name will be released once the next of kin has been notified, ensuring that their family is informed before any further details are made public, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.