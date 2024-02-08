Suspect arrested after December shooting left 3 people injured in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A suspect involved in a 2023 shooting was arrested on Tuesday after police said he injured multiple people, including an 18-year-old, in Riverview.

On Dec. 20, around 6 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Darcy Washington, 44, shot three people in the 10000 block of Sweet Sapling Street after an altercation broke out in the neighborhood.

HCSO said Ajani Brown, 22, Tykira Franklin, 20, and Zakia Franklin, 18, were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their "lower extremities."

The victims were taken to Tampa General Hospital.

After an investigation, detectives arrested Washington on Feb. 6. He is facing the following charges:



Aggravated battery great bodily harm and deadly weapon

Attempted murder in the first-degree premeditated firearm - discharge

Attempted murder in the second-degree premeditated firearm - discharge

Discharge firearm in public or on residential property

Shooting at within or into a building

"This criminal can no longer inflict pain and violence in the community now that he's behind bars," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.