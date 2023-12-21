3 people shot in Riverview, deputies still searching for suspect

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a suspect after three people were shot in Riverview on Wednesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred in the 10000 block of Sweet Sapling Street. One man and two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their "lower extremities."

The victims were taken to Tampa General Hospital.

Officials added that while they have not located the suspect yet, they do have a suspect vehicle, which was spotted leaving the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.