Students shine at inaugural prom celebrating autism acceptance

TAMPA, Fla. — Celebrating autism acceptance, the Florida Autism Center of Excellence (FACE) hosted its first-ever prom Saturday, April 26, at the Elks Lodge in Tampa.

As Autism Awareness Month comes to a close, the prom, themed “The Neurodiverse Universe,” hosted the dance with the idea that everyone belongs and deserves to shine.

According to FACE, 26 students and 40 family members attended, enjoying space-themed décor and sensory-friendly accommodations designed to create a joyful and inclusive atmosphere.

FACE says the students were treated to donated dresses, makeup, and hairstyling services, ensuring they felt like stars on this special night, thanks to the support of volunteers and local businesses.

Watch footage from the prom, sent to ABC Action News by FACE, here:

“The inaugural prom marked an important milestone— one that honored friendship, individuality, and the power of inclusion,” said FACE in a news release.

To learn more about FACE or to support any future events, click here.


