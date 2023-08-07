Stress-Free Sundays provide Hillsborough seniors and their pets with care

Dozens of seniors got a little help taking care of their pets on Sunday as veterinarians and groomers all donated their time to help provide the care seniors say they can no longer afford.

It was a stress-free Sunday for residents at the J L Young senior center in Tampa as their pups get pampered.

"He's been my best friend. He would let burglars in. He doesn't bark at anybody. He's the friendliest dog," Liana Kelley said. "It's great because I can't do it. It's too much. Plus, I can't afford some of the things anymore because prices keep going up."

One of the organizers said a volunteer with the Community Pet Project saw the need at the senior living home and reached out.

"Groomers are all donating their time. We have a professional photographer doing photographs of the event and for the pets and the people," Rhonda Eldridge, Community Pet Project said.

Vets are also donating their time and resources to make sure seniors and their pets get the care they need.

"Seniors, we're all under a very fixed income, and with everything being raised, there's so little we can do and afford," Aurea Aponte said.

"This helps me take care of my dog. Because I love my dog and I don't want to neglect him," Liana Kelley said.

Residents said it's more than just a spa day.

"To come here and to take care of our little ones, I mean those are our babies. Those are our companions," Aponte said.

It's a day they say that helps bring back some joy into their lives.

"Normally I don't come out. Normally I'm in and normally they're in, so it gives us an opportunity to come out and be around the other residents within the community," Sylvia Thomas said.

