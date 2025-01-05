St. Pete driver flees at speeds up to 140 mph before arrested: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — A St. Petersburg driver, who allegedly hit speeds as high as 140 mph trying to flee from authorities on Saturday, was arrested.

Ciuntaye McCants, 20, was charged by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) with aggravated feeling to elude and grand theft auto.

According to an FHP report, at about 3:08 a.m., a trooper saw an Acura SUV on southbound Interstate 75 in front of him in Hillsborough County and paced it going 110 mph in a 70-mph zone.

The trooper activated his lights and sirens and attempted to stop the driver, identified as McCants.

However, McCants accelerated and fled at speeds of up to 140 mph, weaving between lanes and traffic, the report stated.

McCants then exited I-75 and continued westbound onto Big Bend Road. He lost control of the vehicle several times, but able to straighten the vehicle and continue, the report stated.

The trooper then executed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver. The trooper spun McCants’ vehicle off the shoulder, stopped the car and arrested him.

McCants was additionally charged with driving with a suspended license.

His passenger, Javon Williams, 19, was arrested and charged with grand theft auto.

Both were booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.