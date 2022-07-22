Springsteen fans upset as ticket prices soar

TAMPA, Fla. — If billionaire Elon Musk doesn't buy Twitter, he might be able to pool that money together and buy tickets to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band next year.

All joking aside, while the rocker will open his world tour at Amalie Arena in February 2023; fans of the Jersey-born singer may have to take out a second mortgage or sell a car to see him as ticket prices have hit levels usually only seen at the Super Bowl.

Looking at Ticketmaster's website, only resell or official platinum tickets are available, and those tickets start at $208 to sit behind the stage for the concert. Yes, behind the stage. If you want to be on the floor, Ticketmaster has dynamically priced the official platinum tickets, and they start at $1,250.

While fans said they were able to get tickets at reasonable prices to some Springsteen shows; a large group said the prices will prevent them from seeing 'The Boss.'

Some fans took to social media to complain directly to Springsteen, but so far, the 'Born to Run' legend hasn't responded to fan complaints.