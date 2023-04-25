Special Operations sends contingent to Warrior Games from MacDill AFB

TAMPA, Fla. — Inside a gym at MacDill Air Force base, some specially designed wheelchairs are taking a beating.

“It’s fun crashing into people and trying to stay in your chair,” said Erik Lewis.

The men and women from US Special Operations Command are playing wheelchair rugby. Lewis is part of the team.

“You got a seatbelt to hang on. But you can get flipped over and sliding down the court,” he said.

Lewis spent 22 years in the Army, returning home from tours in Afghanistan and Iraq with injuries to his head and brain.

“Quite a few that took their toll.”

But now he and the rest of these injured military members will be a part of the Warrior Games, an annual event focused on recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sports.

“This is one of the best healing events I’ve been through. Just to be able to compete and challenge yourself and work side by side with these competitors,” said Lewis.

Scott Danberg is leading the group from SOCOM that will go to San Diego in June for this year’s Warrior Games.

“You think about the Special Operation Forces and these guys. It’s just inherent to be competitive to train and to be the best,” said Danberg.

Erik is still recovering from the traumatic injuries he suffered in the Army, but this is therapy of a different sort.

“It gives your a real sense of pride and swells up in your heart,” said Lewis.

Tampa was home to the Warrior Games in 2019.

