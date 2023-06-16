South Tampa resident calls on city leaders to address traffic concerns in the area

SOUTH TAMPA, Fla. — On Clark Avenue near Henderson, there is no sidewalk along Briana Fernandez' South Tampa home.

"You're paying a decent amount of taxes. You would hope that they would take the time and effort to put together some sidewalks and speed bumps in this type of high-traffic flow areas," Fernandez explained.

Fernandez said people use her residential street as a back road as they speed through and blow past the stop sign.

"If there were sidewalks, that would also help ensure that the moms or parents that are walking kids to and from either this daycare or to dance have a better, safer way of walking," Fernandez added.

On Memorial Day, someone crashed right into Seaborn Day School. The director said it had to close its doors for more than a week.

"I would love to see a light put here, even if it was just a caution light, a flashing light. Just a visual reminder to people to be cautious. Be respectful that there are people and young children in this area that potentially could be injured," Cathy Worthy, director, said.

Fernandez worries a proposed drive-thru Hattricks right on the corner of Clark will add to the congestion.

"That's super concerning, right? Because if it's just a drive-thru with food, there's going to be people there all the time. I'm a little concerned of it, kind of saying they'd be open until 3 a.m.," Fernandez said.

When looking up the proposal, we found a city leader had issues during the site plan review stating the proposed access through Clark Avenue didn't comply with city standards. We've reached out to find out what's next for the development.

Meanwhile, Fernandez said she's reached out to the city on numerous occasions and even offered to pay for a sidewalk. She told us she feels like she's being ignored.

So we reached out to city leaders Friday. We asked how it plans to address these concerns. We're told right now, there are no concrete plans along Clark Avenue.

However, this month city leaders said they are launching a program where they'll go into individual neighborhoods to tackle traffic problems.

"Being a mom of two, my kids are out here and they're playing. This is a residential area. I also have two dogs, my neighbor's home kids, and dogs, and I just fear for the day that something happens and somebody potentially gets harmed," Fernandez added.