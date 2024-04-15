Smithsonian exhibit travels to Sulphur Springs

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Fla. — If you thought experiencing a Smithsonian Museum meant traveling to Washington D.C., that’s no longer the case.

The Smithsonian is now taking exhibits on the road, and one is currently at the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center.

The exhibit is called Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.

“I’m ecstatic that ABC is covering this because this exhibit isn’t only for this community, but the community at large,” said Norma Robinson.

Robinson and Elizabeth Bird are on the board of the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center. They couldn’t be more proud that the Smithsonian has chosen them for their latest traveling exhibit, which is part of the Museum on Main Street program.

“I think it provides a very rich educational experience for the community,” said Bird. “All various components teaching us about the history of democracy, voting, protests and all the things that go with being an American.”

Over the past decade, Florida Humanities, a nonprofit organization, has been responsible for connecting more than 30 Smithsonian exhibits with smaller, underserved, financially strapped communities across the state.

“Many people in communities don’t have the opportunity to get to Washington D.C. and experience the 19 to 21 museums and what they have to offer, so what should you do? Take the remarkable scholarship, the remarkable stories and bring it to the people,” said Nashid Madyun with Florida Humanities.

From political parties to the great debates to the Electoral College, the exhibit highlights 250 years of history, incorporating interactive video, memorabilia and photography.

“One of the things we need to express is this is not a political exhibit. It doesn’t take any kind of political position; it doesn’t say, for instance, who you should vote for or what you shouldn’t vote for. It says you really should vote,” said Bird.

Throughout the exhibit's run, the museum is also hosting an array of guest speakers. They said the best part is that the history on display before us is being written as we speak, and we can all be co-authors.

“We’re hoping that this will stimulate the residents to realize that everyone counts, every election counts, and their vote counts, and to come out and be a part of it,” said Robinson.

Voices and Votes is on display through May 19. Admission is free.