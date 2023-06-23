HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A massive dog adoption event is happening across Tampa Bay this weekend.

"Right now nationwide, we're seeing about a 7% increase in incoming animals versus outgoing animals. Currently, at the Pet Resource Center, we are about 140% over capacity with about 260 dogs on site," Chelsea Waldeck, with Pet Resource Center, explained.

Waldeck said shelters across Tampa Bay are overwhelmed. She told us the Petco Love Mega Pet Adoption Event includes shelters from eight surrounding counties, and its goal is to give 5,000 pups a place to call home.

"I think it's sad. I think it's sad that dogs are surrendered to an animal shelter," Monica Short, adopting a dog Friday, said.

WFTS Shelters are hosting a massive dog adoption event this weekend



But, Pet Resource Center said that's happening more often.

"For us, it's definitely the housing crisis. A lot of people are maybe having to go into temporary housing or go into apartments with breed restrictions," Waldeck added.

Meanwhile, Short is encouraging people who are able to adopt.

"I don't think we find dogs. I think they find us. I'm excited! I think she's going to be a great addition to our family," Short said.

All the dogs are vaccinated and micro-chipped, and the shelters are waiving all fees.

"If we can get... just one kennel completely cleared out, which is 54 dogs, you would make a huge improvement for us," Waldeck explained.

Shelters from throughout West-Central Florida will be bringing dogs to the adoption event through Sunday.

In addition to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, the following public shelters are participating:

