Several pets saved from burning home: Tampa Fire Rescue

Tampa Fire Rescue saved several pets from a burning home on Monday evening. Multiple cats were treated for smoke inhalation, and one dog was successfully revived.
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue saved several pets from a burning home on Monday evening.

When crews arrived to the house, located on the 500 block of W. Paris Street, they entered and found that no residents were home. There were, however, several animals inside.

Multiple cats were treated for smoke inhalation and one dog, named Lily, was successfully revived.

All of the pets were safely and happily reunited with their owners.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters, and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

