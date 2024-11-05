'Serious' traffic crash closes northbound Selmon Expressway exit ramp

A crash has closed a northbound exit from the Selmon Expressway early Tuesday morning.
The Tampa Police Department said officers are investigating the "serious injury" crash at North 22nd Street at the Selmon Expressway exit ramp.
Since police have closed North 22nd Street at the northbound exit to investigate, they are asking drivers to find an alternate route.
There are no other details available at this time.
