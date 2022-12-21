Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes start holiday schedule on Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes (REL) will be operating under a holiday schedule starting Thursday.

According to the Hillsborough Expressway Authority, on Thursday, starting a 1 p.m., the REL will be open eastbound from the downtown area toward Brandon and will remain open toward Brandon until Tuesday, December 27 at 6:00 p.m.

Then, starting December 30 at 1 p.m., the REL will be open in the eastbound direction from the downtown area toward Brandon. It will remain open in this configuration until January 3, 2023.

At 6 a.m. on January 3, all traffic will be reversed in the westbound direction from Brandon to the downtown area.

Hillsborough Expressway Authority said motorists should remember the reversible express lanes can have hours changed without notice for any construction/maintenance work.