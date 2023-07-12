Seffner sinkhole that swallowed man in 2013 to be filled for 3rd time Wednesday

SEFFNER, Fla. — A sinkhole in Seffner that swallowed a man in 2013 will be filled in for the third time on Wednesday.

The sinkhole initially opened in 2013 and took the life of 36-year-old Jeffrey Bush, who was asleep when the hole opened, and the floor collapsed beneath him. His body was never recovered.

"I tried digging him up with my hands," Jeremy Bush said of his brother. ​"Ain't a day that goes by that I don't think about my brother. Stuff that happened in that house that night and hearing my brother yell and scream for me to help him, I hear it all the time."​

Engineers have been at 240 Faithway Dr. since the hole reopened for the third time on Monday.

Bush said he comes back to the site often, but he paid an extra visit on Tuesday when he heard the hole opened again.

​"When I'm not working, I try to come by here and visit him because it's the only place I got to visit him. It's his last resting place. It's hard seeing the hole back open again," he said.

After Bush's brother died, the county tore down his home and the ones next to it because the area was so unstable. They filled the hole and fenced off the area.​

The sinkhole reopened for the first time in 2015, then again on Monday.

Crews have been surveying the land since then, and people who live nearby are keeping a close eye on it too.​

​"I'm used to it now, but I'm worried about it. Eventually, like I told my wife many times, eventually that sinkhole is gonna run us out. I don't know when, but it will," Willy Holloway said.

The county said no other homes are in danger, and they plan to fill the hole Wednesday with gravel and water.​ ​

