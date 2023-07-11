Seffner sinkhole that swallowed man in 2013 reopens

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County responded to a report that a sinkhole has reopened on a conservation property located at 240 Faithway Dr. in Seffner.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, county engineers, and code enforcement were on site Monday afternoon, assessing the property to determine the extent of the reopening.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is monitoring the site overnight to prevent residents from accessing it. The site is closed to the public and secured with two layers of fencing.

A sinkhole remediation contractor will be on-site on Tuesday, July 11, to determine the issue and draft a remediation plan.

County officials have notified neighbors that they may remain safely in their homes.

The sinkhole originally opened up on the site in 2013, taking the life of 36-year-old Jeffrey Bush.

That same year, the sinkhole was remediated using a method designed to minimize danger to surrounding areas by containing any future reopening to the original location and preventing expansion of the opening. The county remediated the sinkhole for the second time in 2015 after it reopened again.