Second man arrested in Lee County in connection with murder of man outside Tampa apartment complex, HCSO says

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man outside of a Tampa apartment complex last month.

HCSO said 29-year-old Demon Speed was arrested in Lee County on an out-of-county arrest warrant by the U.S. Marshalls Service.

Speed's arrest comes one week after another man, 25-year-old Darren Day, was also arrested in Lee County.

According to HCSO, an adult man was shot in the parking lot at IQ Apartments around 3:30 p.m. on July 22. He later died at a local hospital.

Speed is charged with pre-meditated first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

HCSO said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.