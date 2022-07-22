HCSO: 1 man dead after a shooting at apartment complex in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead outside an apartment complex in Tampa Friday afternoon.

According to HCSO, an adult man was shot in the parking lot at IQ Apartments around 3:30 p.m. on July 22. Deputies said when they arrived they learned the suspects had driven away from the scene in an unknown direction.

HCSO said the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities said the shooting does not appear random and it appears the victim and the suspect possibly knew each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspects involved is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.