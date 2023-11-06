Seasonal hiring ramps up as record spending anticipated during holiday season

TAMPA, Fla. — Even though it’s early November, the holidays are already on the brain, from holiday spending trends to seasonal hiring.

For Amanda Moody, planning out how she’ll spend is key.

“I’ll go ahead and start looking at them online now, probably once they tell me what they’re into, so I can kind of price out where it’s going to be at Target or going to the mall or getting something on Amazon,” said Moody.

She’s not alone when it comes to getting in on the season’s best sales.

The National Retail Federation said that holiday spending is expected to reach record levels in November and December. According to their research, holiday sales this year are expected to increase between three and four percent over last year.

That’s no surprise to soon-to-be shopper Charles McDaniel.

“Just take it one step at a time,” said McDaniel. “Don’t try to do it all at once. Try to get in early.”

With the potential for big sales comes the need to fill jobs this time of year, too.

The National Retail Federation said it expects retailers will hire between 345,000 and 450,000 seasonal workers.

UPS leaders said they plan to hire nearly 200 seasonal employees in the Tampa Bay area during a hiring event that's part of the company's effort to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers to help with the holiday shipping rush.

“I actually felt like Santa’s helper,” said Stephanie Toledo.

Toledo used to work as a seasonal employee with UPS, and now she’s a part-time supervisor.

“We get a higher volume increase during the holiday season, and we can use all hands on deck,” said Toledo.