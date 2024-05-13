School resource officer creates leadership academy in Hillsborough County to work with at-risk youth

TAMPA, Fla. — A school resource officer is hired to protect the safety of students, faculty and staff, but one officer in Hillsborough County goes above and beyond.

Hillsborough County Public Schools resource officer Billy Chatman meets with Greco Middle School students on a regular basis.

“I love the kids. I like interacting and engaging with the students," said Chatman. “Motivate the kids and inspire the kids, let them know that you can be anything that you want to be, no matter what side of the tracks you come from.”

Chatman’s primary goal is to instill today’s youth with positive reinforcement.

“We have what you call a Natural Bourne Leaders Academy, which is a mentoring academy for at-risk teens, and our goal is to develop and cultivate the leader within the student at an early age,” said Chatman.

He said many of these students lack the necessary role models to make that transition from child to adult.

“If a child has a positive influence in his life, that changes that direction in life, changes how they think, that changes how they believe, and how they perceive themselves. Those who don’t have positive role models, their lives take a different turn,” said Chatman.

Students said it’s a unique atmosphere, half pizza party, half life lessons.

“He’s like a great mentor for most people because not everyone has a father figure,” said sixth-grader Jayvian Hernandez.

During his academy, Officer Chatman brings in fellow leaders from across the community to share their own experiences and advice, like Terrance Russ, who graduated from Greco a few years earlier and is now a high school senior.

“It’s important to come back because the younger kids, they always don’t get it from an adult figure. Sometimes they need to see it from somebody who isn’t too far ahead from them, and it would be better to hear it from another student,” said Russ.

Principal Wendy Rauld said she’s seen firsthand the academy's effect on students' attitudes, behavior and work ethic.

“It's been the catalyst for the change that we see here at Greco. Our students have benefited through the social, emotional support, the academic support. and just giving them a voice in our school,” said Rauld.

“I’m glad this story is on ABC Action News because being a voice at Greco is very important, and I’m so happy to be a small piece of the puzzle,” said Chatman. “You can’t just show up just to be an officer, but you have to build relationships with these students, and a lot of times, these relationships last a lifetime.”