Savvy shoppers, experts share tips on ways to save during holiday season

TAMPA, Fla. — It can often be overwhelming to navigate all the deals out there as you shop for the holidays. Both savvy shoppers and experts are sharing their tips on the best ways to save.

With four kids, Cherry Bernardino’s Christmas list is a long one, and those items can add up.

“Right now, we’re just walking around to see what we can have for a surprise for them for Christmas,” said Bernardino.

As the holiday shopping season gets underway, deals are in full swing, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner.

Bernardino does her homework to make sure she can catch the best deals.

“Friday, it’s a big deal and also the Cyber [Monday], but of course, every day I keep looking online as well what’s the big deal I can get, just to save money,” said Bernardino.

Alexandria Ebron is the blogger behind The Frugalista Life.

With stores starting their holiday deals earlier and earlier, Ebron suggests signing up for store emails to learn about any specials or coupon codes.

She said to do your research and have a list of what you want to get.

“You go into Target for one thing, and you leave with a whole bunch of other stuff you had no business buying, so to prevent that, at least for me, I’ll order it and just choose curbside pickup, and they’ll bring it to my car, and it’s out of my hands. I can go home,” said Ebron.

Kamri Johnson, a mother of two kids, said she tries to shop as early as possible. Johnson said they started doing Christmas shopping in July.

“We look through the clearance aisles, and then we come back every Saturday right before the deals flip, and we go through and see what’s on sale,” said Johnson.

Her advice is to look online and check price match possibilities to help you save big this holiday season.

“Have a team. Friends ready to help you scavenger hunt through the stores for what you’re looking for, and just be patient and kind and polite, and you’ll find what you’re looking for eventually,” said Johnson.