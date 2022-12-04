Santa Fest Tree Lighting takes on Curtis Hixon Park

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Christmas spirit filled the air in downtown Tampa as the 2022 Santa Fest Tree Lighting made its return.

From the colorful trees to ice skating, everyone was getting in the holiday spirit.

"This is amazing to have all this for the kids, for the family, to get together and just bond and see Santa Clause and Mr.s Clause and get some hot cocoa, baby! You know, Christmas time!" Edwin Zuniga said.

Friends and family all brought their holiday cheer.

"My favorite thing about Christmas is I get to spend time with my family!"

With things like rock climbing, music and food, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park feels like Christmas came early.

"It’s just the happiest day of my life!"

Hundreds of people packed the lawn all for the tree lighting.

"Just bringing our kids out enjoying this event. Music, tree lighting just what we do in Tampa. Loving the sunshine loving the environment," Mario Zuniga said.