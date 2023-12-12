Salvation Army Angel Tree program sees big impact from Tampa Bay community

TAMPA, Fla. — The community's generosity towards the Angel Tree program hasn't gone unnoticed in giving to children and families in need for the holidays, despite inflation and rising costs.

That generosity is overwhelming once someone steps through the ABC Action News front doors.

“It was pretty much empty when I came in, and it's been maybe a little over a week ago, and when I walked in today, I was just blown away," said Carol Register.

The ABC Action News Angel Tree is now flooded with gifts for children. Register stopped by on Tuesday to drop off donations.

“I know that all the packages here are going to mean a lot to some little boy or girl that otherwise wouldn’t have Christmas," said Register.

Register is just one of many who’ve given back over the last few weeks.

Mary Griffin and her friend sponsored 15 kids this year for the Angel Tree.

"I just hope that they’re all so happy to be celebrating the holidays like this, and I hope to see a giant smile on their face as well," said Griffin.

WFTS A tag on the Salvation Army Angel Tree in the lobby of ABC Action News on 12/12/2023.

But the work to get gifts into kids' hands isn’t over yet.

The Salvation Army is in full force right now sorting other Angel Tree gifts to distribute to families on Monday.

“We’ll help about 3,000 children," said Maj. Mark Woodcock, the Area Commander of the Salvation Army-Hillsborough County.

It’s no surprise that budgets for some have been tight lately.

Yet, Woodcock said the giving that they’ve seen for the Angel Tree program this year has been consistent with past years.

“It just is an example of the community coming together to do good this Christmas season," said Woodcock.

All gifts must be dropped off by December 13th, 2023 for the WFTS Angel Tree location. For more information, click here.