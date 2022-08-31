Riverview's Hunter Giambra gives back by keeping restaurants, employees afloat

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Hunter Giambra smiles at his new nickname: the "Riverview restaurant savior."

"Listen, the goal is really just to help out the community, whatever we can do," said the humble 29-year-old businessman.

Within the span of a year, Giambra — whose expertise is in IT work, not food — has saved two longtime local favorite restaurants from the brink of abandonment: the Riverview Sandwich Shop and Ruth's.

He bought them and renamed them: Hunter's Brunch Shack and the brand-new Eats at the Cottage, just a couple of blocks away from each other. They specialize in affordable comfort food — something everyone can enjoy.

Getting crazy rich off family restaurants is not the goal.

"I grew up here," said this businessman with a heart. "I love this town."

Not only did Giambra want to pump life and love into the place that raised him, but he also wanted to save the jobs of some 20 people.

Crystal Scofield is a server at Eats at the Cottage. She and her family members worked at Ruth's for years.

"Hunter means a lot to this town," she said. "He'll help anyone and everyone who needs it."