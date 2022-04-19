Hunter's Brunch Shack in Riverview serves up coffee, pancakes and community pride

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Hunter Giambra loves his town.

No, like really loves it.

In fact, the 29-year-old IT professional loves Riverview so much, that he basically saved the town's favorite eating and meeting spot from the brink of abandonment, and made sure the most cherished servers and cooks kept their longstanding jobs.

"My Dad brought me here when I was a kid," said Giambra, motioning to the beloved restaurant that now houses the refurbished Hunter's Brunch Shack. "And now I want to do that for other people, as well."

The story goes like this: For almost four decades, the Riverview Sandwich Shop famously sat at 8001 US Route 301.

When it recently closed, Giambra and his family — Riverview natives through and through — bought the place, kept a lot of the staff and the comfort-food menu, and then gave it a modern cozy look.

The customers are happy with the giant pancakes and all-world chili. This place always has a crowd.

But the employees here are thankful beyond words.

"I just love it," said Tammy, the queen server at Hunter's Brunch Shack. "I've been here for 28 years. This is home."

Hunter's Brunch Shack is open Monday through Saturday for breakfast and lunch.

