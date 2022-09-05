Retired professional athletes weigh in on challenges student-athletes face today

TAMPA, Fla — When one season ends, another season begins. The excitement built around sports is never-ending, but when the game ends and the lights go out, mental health issues continue.

According to the NCAA, mental health issues remain top of mind for student-athletes.

Data shows mental exhaustion, anxiety and depression haven’t changed much in the last two years, and while stress isn’t unique to athletes, the pressure to perform can be a heavy burden to carry.

“The pressures are from parents. The pressures are from your coaches. The pressures are from the other peers with social media," Dwight Smith, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers champion, said.

Smith told ABC Action News that he believes social media is the elephant in the room. He said that outside pressure carries a lot of weight to it and he's not alone.

"I think the pressure today is a different pressure than what we had. We didn’t have to deal with social media, but we had the pressure of wanting to be successful. Every kid has the pressure of wanting to be successful in sports, in school," Martin Gramatica, another former Bucs champion, said.

Gramatica said millions of people with access to anyone at their fingertips is a stressor that he didn’t have to worry about.

“Now everybody has access to your life. Especially if you’re on social media, they have access to what you’re doing, and the attacks are a lot easier," Gramatica added.

Mental health is a topic being discussed more often on a national scale.

On Friday, former Rays player Austin Meadows said on top of dealing with physical issues, he’s also been struggling with mental health issues and will miss the rest of the season.

Depression and anxiety can be just as limiting as a physical injury.

Sleeping problems, irritability, low energy and changes in eating are signs an athlete may need to be screened for their mental health, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"One thing you don’t want to do is be wrong when somebody says something is going on with them mentally," Smith explained.

Smith harped on the importance of having a strong support system and surrounding yourself with people who understand you.

Gramatica explained that in order to get there, you have to be somewhat vulnerable.

“I tell them: Be open with your coaches. Be open with your family, but also, ignore all those comments," Gramatica added.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. If you or someone you know is struggling, please call or text 988.