Residents in Westchase's Waterchase neighborhood grow more frustrated over potential cell tower construction

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — There are plans to build a 195-foot T-Mobile cell tower behind the Waterchase neighborhood in Hillsborough County’s Westchase community.

It would be on the Philippine Cultural Foundation property, which borders the Waterchase neighborhood.

WATCH: Frustrations grow over cell tower construction in Westchase neighborhood

Westchase cell tower proposal sparks pushback

Last year, dozens of residents attended the Land Use hearing to protest the development.

They’ve been fighting it ever since.

“I don’t see a way that I can stop fighting this as a parent and as somebody who cares about my home and its value and the neighborhood and safety,” said Anna Labat, who lives in Waterchase.

Labat is one of the neighbors upset about a cell tower being built so close by.

She lives across the street from where the tower would be and has been vocal about opposing it.

“Aside from the visual monstrosity, if you look over there, you have four little trees, very thin, and straight through those trees, you’re going to be able to see a 200-foot tower. It’s 195 feet after everything is said and done. When I walk out of my house, which is right over there, I’m going to see that cell tower. That alone would be pretty aggravating when you have a home and you’re trying to have a nice, peaceful life,” said Labat.

She believes there aren’t enough trees in the area to hide the tower, despite documents submitted to the county which say otherwise—something else she and her neighbors take issue with.

“So you’ve got these two tiny trees, and the cell tower will be like right through there,” said Labat.

She also has safety concerns about the cell tower, worries it could lower property values, and believes there is no need for a tower this close to the neighborhood.

“We do not want this cell tower in our backyard. It shouldn’t be in anybody’s backyard. Put it in an area that makes sense, like in an industrial easement,” said Labat.

At last year’s Land Use hearing, a T-Mobile representative said the cell tower would have a pine tree camouflage design, would improve 5G coverage, and would be built to all necessary safety standards.

Representatives also argued against the idea that it would lower property values.

However, neighbors in Waterchase strongly disagree. Since that hearing, they’ve continued to fight and are growing more frustrated.

“We have sued Skyway Towers, which is the company that’s building the tower… We sued them and we sued the Philippine Cultural Foundation,” said Labat.

They plan to fight for as long as they can.

“We have another trial coming up in May where we argue various things,” said Labat.

ABC Action News reached out to T-Mobile, Skyway Towers, and the Philippine Cultural Foundation for comment on this story and have not heard back yet.