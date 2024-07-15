Rescues in Action: Luke, Owen, Bella, Jolene

OWEN AND LUKE

Maxx and Me Pet Rescue

Rescues in Action: Owen and Luke

Owen and Luke are the sweetest dogs looking for their forever home. These two are named after the Wilson brothers and they had a rough start to life. They were abandoned in a home with 20 other dogs, but now get a second chance of life and are looking for a family to love.

The brothers are three years old sheltered by Maxx and Me Rescue.

BELLA

Kathi's K9s

Meet Bella! She is a 13-pound chihuahua terrier mix. She may be tiny, but she is full of love! This sweet girl is quiet and calm and gets along with other dogs at the shelter. She is well-mannered and looking for her fur-ever home and family.

She has been spayed, chipped, and vaccinated. Bella was rescued by Kathi's K9's.

JOLENE

FLUFF Animal Rescue

Rescues in Action: Jolene

This is Jolene!

This little lady is one of the sweetest pups out there! She is friendly and loves a good house guest. Jolene is friendly with other dogs and is working on getting potty trained. Jolene loves soaking in the sun in the backyard, but also enjoys cuddling up for a movie on your lap! She is a mixed breed and only four months old. Jolene was rescued by FLUFF Animal Rescue.