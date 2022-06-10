Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Rental tracker finds nation's median rent passes $2,000 for first time

Four Florida cities show at least 22% increases
money-generic.jpg
FILE
money-generic.jpg
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 12:16:42-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A new report from realty tracker Redfin found the median monthly asking rent for the United States surpassed $2,000 in May for the first time ever.

The report found the median monthly rent across the nation stood at $2,002, which was a 15 percent jump from the same time in 2021. The increase matched April's 15% year-over-year increase but was down from March's 17% gain.

For comparison, the Redfin analysis of asking rents was approximately $1,600 in May 2019.

In Tampa, the median rent jumped to $2,188 in May, a 22.4% year-over-year increase. But, according to Redfin, Tampa's skyrocketing rents weren't the highest in Miami or the nation.

The report found Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach all reported 29% year-over-year increases in rent prices in May. Still, those jumps didn't make the top four in the nation.

The four metro areas with the fastest rising rents as of May were: Austin, Texas (48%), Nashville, Tennessee (32%), Seattle, Washington (32%), and Cincinnati, Ohio (32%).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!