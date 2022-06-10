Rental tracker finds nation's median rent passes $2,000 for first time

TAMPA, Fla. — A new report from realty tracker Redfin found the median monthly asking rent for the United States surpassed $2,000 in May for the first time ever.

The report found the median monthly rent across the nation stood at $2,002, which was a 15 percent jump from the same time in 2021. The increase matched April's 15% year-over-year increase but was down from March's 17% gain.

For comparison, the Redfin analysis of asking rents was approximately $1,600 in May 2019.

In Tampa, the median rent jumped to $2,188 in May, a 22.4% year-over-year increase. But, according to Redfin, Tampa's skyrocketing rents weren't the highest in Miami or the nation.

The report found Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach all reported 29% year-over-year increases in rent prices in May. Still, those jumps didn't make the top four in the nation.

The four metro areas with the fastest rising rents as of May were: Austin, Texas (48%), Nashville, Tennessee (32%), Seattle, Washington (32%), and Cincinnati, Ohio (32%).