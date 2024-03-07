Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Remembering woman who made history as first president of Hillsborough County NAACP branch

NAACP President
Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative
NAACP President
NAACP President
Posted at 8:08 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 20:08:15-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who made local history as the first president of the Hillsborough County branch of the NAACP is being remembered.

Anne Porter, who led the organization after the merging of the Plant City and Tampa branches, passed away on Feb. 27. The organization says she served the community for more than 65 years.

Porter was instrumental in voter registration and served in every official capacity with the Tampa Branch of the NAACP. She was employed with the Hillsborough County government for 32 years.

A visitation will be held on March 8 at Beulah Institutional Church from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., and a service will be held on March 9 at 2 p.m.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.