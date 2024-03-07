Remembering woman who made history as first president of Hillsborough County NAACP branch

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who made local history as the first president of the Hillsborough County branch of the NAACP is being remembered.

Anne Porter, who led the organization after the merging of the Plant City and Tampa branches, passed away on Feb. 27. The organization says she served the community for more than 65 years.

Porter was instrumental in voter registration and served in every official capacity with the Tampa Branch of the NAACP. She was employed with the Hillsborough County government for 32 years.

A visitation will be held on March 8 at Beulah Institutional Church from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., and a service will be held on March 9 at 2 p.m.