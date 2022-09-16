Watch Now
RE/MAX finds Tampa housing prices kept soaring in August

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - A "sold" is posted outside a single-family home in a residential neighborhood in Glenside, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the fifth consecutive month in June 2022 as higher mortgage rates and rising prices kept many home hunters on the sidelines. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday, July 20, that existing home sales fell 5.4% last month from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.12 million. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Posted at 10:50 AM, Sep 16, 2022
DENVER, Colo. — While parts of the nation are seeing falling home prices, the Tampa, Florida area isn't one of them, according to a new RE/MAX housing report.

According to the August report, Tampa ranked second in the nation in year-over-year price gains with median home sale prices rising from $310,000 in August 2021 to $370,000 in August 2022, a growth of 19.4%.

The RE/MAX report showed that across the 51 metro areas tracked by the realty group, the average home price was selling for 1% less than the asking price.

That was a drop from 101% in July and 104% in April. RE/MAX said the drop in price helped push overall August sales 5.3% higher than July, even as the median sales price dropped 2.4%.

The increase in sales and decrease in price also coincided with a rising mortgage rate that topped six percent this week for the first time since 2008.

RE/MAX's National Housing Report also reported new home listings dropped 12.8% from July and overall inventory was down 1.8% after four months of double-digit growth.

"Patient buyers were rewarded in August, as prices softened from July. Sales increased as buyers 'bought the dip' – which was not the trend many people were expecting. The activity modestly depleted inventory, although the number of homes for sale remains significantly higher than this time a year ago," said Nick Bailey, RE/MAX President and CEO.

If there was area Tampa home buyers might see as positive, the average days on the market for homes in the area jumped 77.4% year-over-year from 17 in August 2021 to 30 in August 2022. That was the fourth largest growth in days on the market in the RE/MAX report.

