Rays fans ready to call Steinbrenner Field home

TAMPA, Fla. — After years of traveling across the Bay to see the Rays, Joseph Abraham can now take 5-year-old Logan to watch them play in Tampa.

“I will support the Rays wherever they go. But to have them here in Tampa is super exciting, especially for us. That we live very close to the stadium. So, it’s going to be very convenient,” said Abraham.

Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field, across the street from Raymond James Stadium, has been the Yankees' spring training home since 1996.

But after Hurricane Milton damaged Tropicana Field, the Rays made a deal to play this coming season here.

Although this minor league stadium can only seat 11,000 fans.

“Tickets are way more expensive than they used to be at Tropicana Field. That’s probably an issue for many Tampa Ray Rays fans,” Abraham said.

I asked one group just whose stadium it is now.

“That’s a good question. Is it the Rays stadium? The new Rays stadium,” said Rick Tommell.

Erika Perez grew up going to games in New York City.

“Loved the Yankees since I was little. I always went with my dad, and now that I have my grandson, I’m passing it down to him.”

She’s okay with the Rays calling Steinbrenner Field home.

“We are friendly. We can share.”

What happens to the Rays in the future is still an unknown.

But we do know after Spring Training most of these Yankees logos will be covered up to make the Rays feel at home in Tampa.

“Twenty minutes to get here is great. This is great for people on this side of the Bay. Even if it’s just for one season,” said a Rays fan named JoAnn.

Major League Baseball said additional improvements are expected to the stadium before the regular season starts.