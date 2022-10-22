Rally held in downtown Tampa to show solidarity with Iranian protesters

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of people gathered along Curtis Hixon Park and Ashley Drive in downtown Tampa as part of a freedom rally for Iran Saturday afternoon.

People all over the world have showed solidarity as Iran is engulfed by anti-government protests. They were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

People in Tampa held signs reading "Free Iran" and "Women, Freedom, Life" while chanting "Freedom for Iran."

Damineh Oveisi attended the rally. She said all of her family are back in the country and explained what they're fighting for.

“We’re fighting against the regime," said Oveisi. "We don’t really want this regime in power anymore. So this is the revolution that’s going on, and we’re just hoping for a victory.”

People with family still in Iran said it's hard to get ahold of their loved ones right now due to internet shutdowns.