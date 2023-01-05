Race track, private garages among features of new Tampa complex for car enthusiasts

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — When looking for a new area to build The Motor Enclave, Brad Oleshansky says a computer program picked Tampa because of its huge car scene.

“It meant there’s lots of cars in peoples’ garages and the data along with wealth and growth data said there’s lots of people that want cars and the movement of population towards here would result in even more collectible cars or exotic cars in the market,” said Oleshansky, CEO and founder of The Motor Enclave.

Those exotic cars will soon be filling about 300 private garages known as car condos.

But developers say the highlight of the $150 million complex will be the Formula One-style performance track, where car lovers can let loose at close to 170 miles an hour.

“This is a place where you can enjoy your passion for all things motorsports. You can work on your car. You can have a man cave, an office, an entertainment space. It’s family-orientated. There’s activities for kids. We do teen defensive driving schools. We do huge public events. We have giant car shows. But really the people that join here, it’s about being in a community,” said Oleshansky.

The Tampa facility is similar to one the same developer opened in Michigan.

There are off-road tracks too.

And a venue for private events.

“We don’t discriminate based on cars, especially when people come to public events. We welcome people. I don’t care if your car is $500 or $5,000,000. You are going to be treated the same way and have just as much fun,” said Oleshansky.

Decades ago, this land was a dairy farm.

It’s sandwiched between Tampa Executive Airport and I-75 just north of I-4.

