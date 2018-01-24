Putting Germs To The Test: Surfaces that are dirtier than you'd think

Did you know that your desk likely has more bacteria than a toilet? You read that right, your desk at work or home likely has more bacteria than a toilet.
That's according to a cleaning booking website Hassle.com, out of the UK.
In 2017, they found that with more than 10 million germs to be found on the average work desk, it accommodates 400 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. To keep your workspace clean and healthy, you should wipe it down weekly with an antibacterial wipe or vinegar-based solution.
Martha Stewart's team even says you need to be cleaning your desk at least once a week.
ABC Action News used a product called Glo Germ — that simulates germs.
It's website advertises it as a visual tool for teaching hand washing, and general infection control.
The directions explain that you use the white powder on different surfaces, rub it in, and then go about your regular way of cleaning — the results are rather shocking.