Local activist groups push for Tampa Citizens Review Board to have an independent attorney

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Local activists continue to push for the Tampa Citizens Review Board to have an independent attorney, which means someone who is not a city employee.

The Citizens Review Board was created in 2015 to enhance trust and transparency between police and the community.

It's a panel of citizens who review disciplinary cases from Tampa Police and give recommendations. Local activists want to see the board have more power, and they have been protesting for an independent attorney for months.

According to the city council's agenda, leaders will discuss it again this week. City Counselors will consider drafting an ordinance that would allow the Citizens Review Board to select legal representation outside of a city employee.

Ahead of that, the Tampa Bay Community Action Committee wants to hear from you. They're asking people to come to city hall tonight and share experiences they’ve had with Tampa Police.

Joseph Nova with Tampa Bay Community Action Committee thinks this information will help show why independent counsel is needed.

ABC Action News reached out to several Tampa City Council members last week about the issue, but we have yet to hear back.

The Tampa Police Department responded with the statement below. We reached out for clarification about their mention of independent counsel. We will update this as soon as we get that clarification.

“Since its establishment in 2015, the Tampa Police Department has worked hand-in-hand with the Citizens Review Board (CRB), providing its members with case information needed to foster a relationship of transparency and enhancing its authority by allowing CRB members to participate in our hiring process at the interview phase, providing a monthly complaint filing and tracking system, permitting and welcoming the board to participate in use of force policy changes, and participating in joint meetings and workshops between the police department, PBA, ACLU and other community activist organizations to further discuss areas for growth in policing. With these factors, and the recent addition of a CRB independent attorney, we believe the organization has what it needs to be productive, create meaningful change if the need arises, and be an asset to our community without burdening taxpayers with costs that will arise from more added changes.”

The Tampa Bay Community Action Committee meeting is Monday night at 6 p.m. at City Hall.