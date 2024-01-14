Proposed citywide curfew for juveniles open for public discussion

TAMPA, Fla. — On Tuesday, Tampa city officials will hold a panel discussion on a proposed curfew for juveniles under 16 years old.

This comes months after two people were killed, including a 14-year-old boy, and more than a dozen people were shot in Ybor City over Halloween weekend.

"Ybor is so historic. It's so beautiful, and I would like it to be preserved. When people come to visit, I like to bring them to Ybor, and I don't like to worry about them being shot," resident Ginnie Larkins explained.

Larkins said she's grateful the conversation about safety in Ybor continues.

"I do like that they're thinking of ways to deter the violence," Larkins added.

Calls for change are being laid out by city leaders, gun reform advocates, and business owners.

One Tampa local said he worries a curfew could harm local businesses and instead wants the community to focus more on providing resources for the youth.

"I think the youth in Tampa is the most under-served right now. So, if there are more programs that allow the youth to be part of the culture, part of the community, it will do a lot to allow people to come out and have a good time and not worry about crime or things that were done to people in the past," Jerome Raphael, another resident, explained.

During Tuesday's event, you'll hear from Tampa police and youth development experts.

Teens and parents are encouraged to attend.

"If we're lucky, they can all come together to find a solution because nobody wants Ybor to be known for this dangerous area. We all want Ybor to be known for the chickens, the cigar factories, the good food. That's what we want Ybor to be," Larkins said.

City officials will host the discussion regarding the proposed curfew on Jan. 16 at Howard Blake High School at 7 p.m.

You can reserve a spot for the summit here: Tampa.Gov/Register.