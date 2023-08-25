Prevention program looks to address student, family homelessness in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It’s an issue that happens more than some may think—students facing homelessness while trying to balance school. However, a new prevention program aims to help be the solution to the problem.

Odalis Castellano has a full house, with three children in Hillsborough County Schools.

But she’ll tell you recently, things got tough.

"I lost my job, and my rent went up, and I was unable to pay for the situation, leaving me in a difficult place,” said Castellano.

That’s when she reached out for help. ABC Action News spoke to Castellano on Friday through a translator.

"I reached out to a special teacher that I communicate with often, and she told me don't worry, there is a program that is here in Forest Hills Elementary, Pathways to Hope, that can help you,” said Castellano.

Pathways to Hope is funded by the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County and run by Metropolitan Ministries in partnership with Hillsborough County Schools and the Hispanic Services Council.

The new prevention program provides support to families who are experiencing economic instability and housing insecurity.

"We have identified last year, probably about 4,500 approximately students that meet the definition for McKinney-Vento,” said Dr. Myrna Hogue.

Hogue is the School Social Work Services supervisor for Hillsborough County Schools. She explained she’s seen a big change.

“In the past, we would probably have like less than 200 families in hotels or in cars ten years ago. Now, last year, we had almost 1,000 families that were either in hotels or in cars, in parks or in shelter,” said Hogue.

That comes as families deal with inflation and rising costs. The problem then trickles down to how students perform in the classroom.

Ten schools were identified that have a high rate of students experiencing homelessness. The program aims to step in before the family is in crisis.

Pathways to Hope will be operating in the following 10 schools:



Lewis Elementary

Robinson Elementary

Forest Hills Elementary

Oak Park Elementary

Greco Middle

Jennings Middle

Mango Elementary

Pinecrest Elementary

Dover Elementary

Turkey Creek Middle

"For some of our families, it might be a bed that they need. It may be a bus pass so that they can make sure they get back and forth to work,” said Dr. Dorcas Smith, the Senior Director of Community Case Management Services with Metropolitan Ministries. “Some may need childcare assistance, so really removing whatever barrier is most immediate, and that's impacting their ability to be just self-sufficient."

Smith explained what families need to know in order to qualify.

“As long as you have a child in one of the ten identified schools, you qualify for our services, and you are not in the current state of being homeless,” said Smith. “We’re on the prevention end, so as long as you are in crisis and not yet in homelessness, you qualify for the program.”

Castellano said Pathways to Hope impacted her family tremendously, helping with bills, school supplies, and other critical needs.

She said she doesn’t know where her family would be without the program.

“I didn’t know where to turn. I would probably be in a shelter right now,” said Castellano.