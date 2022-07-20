President Biden to visit Tampa and Orlando on Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — President Biden will be making a stop in Tampa and another in Orlando on Monday, the White House announced Wednesday.

In Orlando, the President will attend and give remarks at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Annual Conference. In Tampa, the President will deliver remarks at a DNC rally.

Florida Democrats held events in Tampa last weekend, but several key people, including Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker have been diagnosed with COVID after attending the event.

Biden and Florida Democrats are looking to regain support in a state that has become a safe Republican state in many elections. Republicans dominate the state legislature, hold the governor's office, and have not hesitated to override local government moves on critical issues.