Pregnant mother among 3 innocent people injured after shooting near Armature Works

TAMPA, Fla. — A 28-year-old pregnant mother remains hospitalized after she was injured in a shooting near Armature Works on Tuesday afternoon.

Joshua Brown was with his wife, Jenny, and their 8-month-old daughter at Stones Throw, a restaurant near Armature Works.

They were having a late lunch with friends when the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

"I looked over at my friends. I thought they got hit, then I looked down, and I just saw all this blood. At first, I thought it was baby Jay because there was blood all over her, but really it was Jenny," said Joshua Brown, Jenny's husband.

Jenny remains hospitalized at Tampa General Hospital and had surgery on Wednesday. She was shot in both legs.

"With her being pregnant, wish it was me instead of her, but it just happened to be her. She got hit by the first shots," said Joshua Brown.

Tampa Police said two groups, teens ages 13 to 17, got into an argument.

The groups exchanged gunfire, injuring four people, including three innocent bystanders. Detectives said the fourth person injured was affiliated with one of the groups involved in the dispute.

On Wednesday, the Tampa Police Department arrested a 17-year-old teen for attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm.

ABC Action News is not naming the teen because he is a juvenile.

Police Chief Lee Bercaw said the teen has a criminal history, and detectives are also searching for a person of interest.

"Our detectives worked all night. We had a citizen come forward, a witness that provided a video, and in that video, we were able to get leads to identify this 17-year-old with a firearm," said Chief Bercaw.

Chief Bercaw is urging witnesses and anyone with cellphone video to contact the police department.

Brown said he is still in shock over what happened but feels fortunate he still has his entire family.

"It's tough, especially since we love Tampa, and we love going where it's safe for families. We've been to the Riverwalk, we're there weekly. We love it there," he said.

Brown said his wife should recover in three to six months, but psychologically, it may be a struggle. Jenny's due date is in September.

"Are we going to be able to go into crowds? Are we going to feel comfortable taking our kids in places we feel safe? It’s definitely something we’re going to have to work through," said Brown.

The Tampa Police Department is still investigating to determine if the firearms involved in the shooting were stolen.

For more information on the Brown family and how to help, visit here.