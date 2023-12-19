Police seeking suspects after Tampa nightclub shooting injures security guard

TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives are looking for suspects involved in a Tampa nightclub shooting that left one person injured last Friday.

The Tampa Police Department said on Dec. 15, officers arrived at Chica's Cabaret on West M.L.K. Jr Boulevard around 4:58 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

Officers found a man, now identified as the nightclub's security, who had been shot once. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries, which were non-life-threatening.

The suspect vehicle, which police described as a mid-size dark SUV with stock features, then fled north on North Grady Avenue.

TPD described the suspect who fired as a white or Hispanic man with "possible blonde hair" who was last seen wearing a black hoodie and Bass Pro hat. The driver of the suspect vehicle was described as a Hispanic man in his twenties who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 175 pounds with a medium build, short dark hair and a tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call TPD at calling 813-231-6130. Those who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).